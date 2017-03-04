SUMERLANDS Release Live Video Of "Seventh Seal"

Sumerlands have posted a live video of their song "Seventh Seal", recorded live last year at Union Pool in New York City:





Formed by an all-star cast of scene veterans, heavy metal force Sumerlands burst out of the gates with a fully-formed sound on their Guardian demo in 2014. The band's sound is one that calls to mind the most learned heavy metal ancestors and the most forward-thinking newcomers: one that sounds old but it feels new.

Sumerlands’ self-titled debut album of classic heavy metal is inspired by the timeless guitar-driven sound of the 70's & 80’s. Sumerlands feature former Hour Of 13 / Atlantean Kodex vocalist Phil Swanson as well as renowned producer Arthur Rizk (Inquisition, Power Trip, Pissgrave) on guitars and behind the boards. Powerful guitar riffs and galloping rhythms meld flawlessly together with soaring vocals and pristine production to create strong, hook-filled, moody anthems. This is a new wave of American heavy metal at its finest.

Additionally, Sumerlands features artwork by the legendary Jos. A. Smith, the renowned and prolific artist who originally created the Bathory goat in the 70s. Orders and packages are available via Relapse.com here, and digital orders can be made at the band's Bandcamp page here.

Sumerlands tracklisting:

“The Seventh Seal”

“The Guardian”

“Timelash”

“Blind”

“Haunted Forever”

“Spiral Infinite”

“Lost My Mind”

“Sumerlands”

Album stream:

Sumerlands lineup:

Phil Swanson - Vocals

Arthur Rizk - Guitar & Synths

Justin De Tore - Drums

John Powers - Guitar

Bradd Raub - Bass