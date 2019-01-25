Summer Breeze 2019 – Lineup Updated; 90 Bands And Counting!

Organizers of Summer Breeze just added another 18 bands, bringing the total, thus far (more to come!) to 90. Amongst the new names on the roster are Hypocrisy, Avantasia, Death Angel, Midnight, Kissin’ Dynamite, Enslaved and Soilwork. The annual German festival takes place August 14th-17th, outside the town of Dinkelsbuhl. Find more information at this location.

Summer Breeze Open Air is a German metal music festival which takes place in Dinkelsbuehl, Bavaria annually. The first edition was in 1997. The festival had been held in Abtsgmuend until 2006 when it was moved to its new location of Dinkelsbuehl. The festival draws around 40,000 attendees annually. In 2017 a new main stage was introduced and the 20th Anniversary was celebrated extensively. Summer Breeze pays special attention to a balanced line up of bands from different Heavy Metal genres.

Each year the festival attaches major importance to how the lineup is put together. From bands that are deeply rooted in the underground to genre representatives with the highest standing in the worldwide music scene Summer Breeze Open Air is trying to present a diversified billing each year. Being aware of the significance of supporting younger bands the festival has begun to lay emphasis on a growing (social) media coverage of the prospective heroes of tomorrow. With nearly 1000 different bands in the last two decades and bands from around 20 different countries each edition there is a lot to experience at Summer Breeze, that´s a recurring promise and an honored pledge.