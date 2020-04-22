Summer Breeze Festival Organizers "Working Full Steam On Solutions For All Possible Scenarios We Might Face In The Future"

Organizers for the annual Summer Breeze festival, which takes place in Dinkelsbuhl, Germany, have checked in with an update on their current situation for 2020:

"Dear fans and friends!

The last thing we want is to unnecessarily keep you waiting and appear to be stalling. Unfortunately, there are some unsolved bureaucratic requirements which are keeping us from moving forward quickly. The media coverage speaks a clear language but in these times we have to work with great diligence to make sure we’re acting within the legal framework.

Our main goal is to always provide you with the best available options when it comes to your Summer Breeze experience. This is what the whole team is working on throughout the entire year with great enthusiasm and dedication. But today we’re addressing our fans with the request to grant us a little more time to master the tasks that lie ahead.

We will be forever grateful for your patience and the ongoing support you guys are providing. We promised you to be working full steam on solutions for all possible scenarios we might face in the future and also we said that we will respect and act on all decisions made by the local authorities and the health department.

Stay healthy!"

Note that the German federal government has banned all major events in the country until August 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Summer Breeze 2020 will not be taking place. Stay tuned for updates.