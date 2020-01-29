SUMO CYCO Sign Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records

Over the course of the past several years, Ontario, Canada’s Sumo Cyco have proven themselves as one of, if not the, hardest working band in the heavy music underground - garnering an undeniable following of fans with their impressive mixture of influences ranging from metal to pop and everything in between. Celebrated for their DIY attitude, viral savvy and explosive live performances that continue to convert new audiences around the world, Sumo Cyco have somehow maintained their status as the industry’s best kept secret - until now.

After witnessing their live performances, it’s immediately clear that Sumo Cyco is lightning in a bottle. Napalm Records has taken notice and is pleased to announce that the band has officially signed a worldwide contract.

Sumo Cyco says regarding the signing: “We have been patiently waiting for the right moment and partners to collaborate with, so we’re so pleased to announce that we have found a great fit with Napalm Records and could not be more excited about what we will accomplish together.”

After supporting massive metal band and new labelmates Jinjer in North America and selling out several dates of their UK headline tour in November and December 2019, Sumo Cyco are dominating 2020 on their first tour of the year. Sumo Cyco just kicked off a US tour with headliners The 69 Eyes and fellow support artists Wednesday 13 and The Crowned. See below for all currently confirmed dates and check your local venues for tickets and event information.

January

29 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club

30 - Minneapolis MN - Fine Line Music Café

31 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

February

1 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theatre

3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

6 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill

7 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go-Go

8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

12 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

14 - Orlando, FL - SoundBar

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

17 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

18 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

19 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

21 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

22 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Regarding the tour, Sumo Cyco adds: “We are stoked to be on our US tour with The 69 Eyes and Wednesday 13, dropping some riffs and jaws. With special guests The Crowned, this tour is a power packed night to remember!”

As those in-the-know are already aware, Sumo Cyco frontwoman Skye “Sever” Sweetnam is anything but new to the game. Even before opening for Britney Spears on tour as a teen, the Juno nominee and former Capitol Records pop artist always knew that music of a heavier nature was her calling, so she left her bubble-gum past behind and formed Sumo Cyco - the perfect vehicle to embrace her rock alter ego and retain full artistic control.

Since forming in 2011, Sumo Cyco have performed at massive festivals across the globe, including stops at Download Festival (Kerrang! Avalanche Stage), the Vans Warped Tour (Kevin Says Stage), Sound of Music (Main Stage), WTFest (Main Stage), Planet Rockstock, Winter Rocks (Sheffield UK) Canadian Music Week, NXNE and many more. The band has shared stages with bands such as The Offspring, Coal Chamber, Our Lady Peace, Jinjer, CKY, Hollywood Undead, Nonpoint, The Birthday Massacre and Fozzy.

As of 2020, Sumo Cyco have released two full-length albums, Lost in Cyco City and Opus Mar. The band has attracted several millions of views and counting via their self-produced/directed, grindhouse-inspired cinematic music videos, and have won awards such as "Best Female-Fronted" band at the Toronto Independent Music Awards, top finalist in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, Indie Week Canada, “Best of the Fest” (prize included a trip to play Indie Week Ireland) in 2014 as well as Best Hard/Loud Recording at the Hamilton Music Awards 2015.

Stay tuned for more exciting Sumo Cyco news coming very soon.

Sumo Cyco are:

Skye “Sever” Sweetnam - vocals

Matt “MD13” Drake - lead guitar

Matt "Trozzi" - drums

Oscar Anesetti - bass

(Photo - Francesca Ludikar)