SUNROAD Drummer FRED MIKA To Release Withdrawal Symptoms Album In May; "Wired In" Track Featuring CARL DIXON Streaming

Melodic rock fans need to take note of this one, some excellent new melodic rock is coming your way by way of Brazil. Hot off the heels of the latest and successful Sunroad album Wing Seven, Roxx Records is again working with a member of Sunroad. This time they are bringing you the debut solo album from one of Brazil’s premiere hard rock drummers, Fred Mika.

Says the label: "May 4th of 2018 we will release the brand new solo album Withdrawal Symptoms from Fred Mika. This release also features a plethora of well known musical guests including Carl Dixon (The Guess Who, Coney Hatch, April Wine), Michael Voss (Mad Max), Daniel Vargas, Rod Marenna, Steph Honde and André Adonis to name a few."

Check out the new single "Wired In" featuring guest vocals from Carl Dixon below. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Coming Of Symptoms" (Intro)

"Wired In"

"Artwork Nightmare"

"Sly Side Effect"

"Silence In Heaven"

"Saints Spirits & Slaves Sinners"

"First Day Without You" (Acoustic)

"Sharppia"

"Dawning Of Aquarius"

"Second Skin Arena"

"Miss Misery"

"Wired In":