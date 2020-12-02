SUPERCHUCKER Release Seasonal Single "Tanked And Wasted"; Audio

Toronto headbangers, Superchucker, have released their new seasonal single, "Tanked And Wasted". Listen via Spotify or YouTube (below), and get the song at Bandcamp.

The track is a tongue and cheek story about Santa coming to the family dinner but isn't exactly welcome because he's had a little too much to drink this year!

"Tanked And Wasted" comes on the heels of the band's debut album, Widespread Panic, released back in June. It will be the first release with Exalted Piledriver guitarist

Steve Macpherson on guitar (previously on bass), as Shawn Pegg has left the band for health reasons (Tinnitus). Shawn is still involved doing the mix and masters.

The role of bassist has yet to be filled, so Steve continues to fill that for recordings.

With a lot of down time due to COVID-19 essentially killing the live music industry, the band has decided to focus on writing and recording. In fact, there is a brand new album coming likely in the first half of 2021. Details will be released in the coming months.

Superchucker lineup:

Dave Barrett - Lead Vocals

Steve Macpherson - Guitar, Bass, Vocals

Stavros Theodorakopoulos - Guitar, Vocals

Robert Hassey - Drums, Vocals