SUPERJOINT - Caught Up In The Gears Of Application Tour Part 2 Announcement Video Streaming

Superjoint will take on part two of their Caught Up In The Gears Of Application US live takeover this month. The tour will make its way west from San Antonio, Texas in mid-April through mid-May with additional dates to be announced in the coming weeks. Support will be provided by Motor City thrashers Battlecross and noise rock eccentrics/Housecore labelmates Child Bite, also of Detroit, who both trekked out with the band during the first leg of the tour in January. See all confirmed performances below.

In the video below, Phil Anselmo calls Jimmy Bower to talk about the first three shows on the tour:

Superjoint recently played the For The Sick Benefit, a three-day festival-style event organized for Eyehategod frontman Mike IX Williams, who underwent a liver transplant last December. Check out some live footage below, as well as the band's recently-issued video for "Caught Up In The Gears Of Application”.

Tour dates:

April

21 - Alamo City Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

22 - Jake's Backroom - Lubbock, TX

23 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

25 - Marquee Theater - Rempe, AZ

27 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

29 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

30 - Slim's - San Fransico, CA

May

2 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

3 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

9 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

10 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

(Photo - Danin Drahos)