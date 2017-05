Superjoint is on tour and heading to Colorado where they will play three shows with Battlecross and Child Bite. Check out the humorous video showing Superjoint gearing up for the shows below:

Tour dates:

May

2 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

3 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

9 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

10 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO