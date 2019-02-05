Supermarket Chain ALDI Cuts The Cheese With DEF LEPPARD, GUNS N' ROSES

German discount supermarket chain Aldi - which has over 10,000 stores in 20 countries - is launching their latest line of hilariously punny cheeses.

According to Delish, the launch is set for February 6th, just days ahead of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Each of the six products in this Happy Farms limited release are priced at $3.49 and are appropriately named after hit '80s songs by Wham!, Guns N' Roses, Cyndi Lauper, Def Leppard, Bonnie Tyler, and Michael Jackson. The variety includes, Wake Me Up Before You Goat Goat, Sweet Cheddar Of Mine, Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina, Pour Some Gouda On Me, Total Eclipse Of The Havarti, and Billie Goat Is My Lover.

(Photo - Aldi)