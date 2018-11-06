SUPERSTROKE Featuring GEORGE LYNCH, JEFF PILSON Change Name To THE END: MACHINE

Frontiers Music Srl has announced that George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, Mick Brown, and Robert Mason have announced that they are changing the name of their previously announced new band, Superstroke, to The End: machine.

“The recordings are nearly done and we are really happy with the way it is turning out,” says bassist/producer Jeff Pilson. “We think that, notwithstanding the obvious nod to our past experiences together, The End: machine sound has a unique identity. Sonically, this is not just ex-Dokken members with a different singer or a rebooted incarnation of Lynch Mob. This is a new sound. Everyone has been doing great on the album and there is a lot of energy and a lot of focus."

The End: machine, featuring George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, and Mick Brown from the classic Dokken lineup together with singer Robert Mason of Warrant (and previously, Lynch Mob) will release their debut album in spring 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Follow their just launched Facebook page here.