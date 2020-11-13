SUSPECT208 Feat. Sons Of SCOTT WEILAND, SLASH And ROBERT TRUJILLO Release "Long Awaited" Single; Audio

"Long Awaited", the debut single from Los Angeles rockers Suspect208 is now available via all platforms including Soundcloud, Apple Music, Spotify, etc. You can listen to the song below.

Suspect208 features frontman Noah Weiland, the son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland. On drums is London Hudson, the son of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. And on bass is Ty Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. The lineup is rounded out by guitarist Niko Tsangaris.