SUSPERIA Featuring Former DIMMU BORGIR, SATYRICON Release "My Darkest Moment" Music Video

On March 16th, Norwegian extreme, melodic metallers Susperia - comprised of former Dimmu Borgir, Satyricon and Old Man's Child members - will return with their long-awaited first full-length studio album since 2009, titled The Lyricist, via Agonia Records. A music video for the track "My Darkest Moment", filmed by Costin Chioreanu (Twilight 13 Media) and Gina Sandulescu, is available for streaming below.

The origins of Susperia can be traced back to 1998 when Tjodalv, then occupying the drum seat with Dimmu Borgir, and long-time friend Cyrus (ex-Satyricon, Old Man's Child) got together to share ideas and write songs. Clearly rooted and seasoned in the Norwegian black metal scene, Susperia elevated its sound into more melodic areas of extreme metal, embracing and exploring a variety of musical avenues with ease.

On The Lyricist, Susperia has gone back to its black origin in many ways, one of which is a more grimmer expression. The characteristic melodic twist the band is known for is still present, and an additional layer of variety has been added thanks to new vocalist, Bernt 'Dagon' Fjellestad (whose stage debut with the band was made at last year's 70000 Tons Of Metal Festival). From Susperia's pragmatic point of view, the new album is a "good old-fashioned kick in the head, both old and new fans should find enjoyable".

Tracklisting:

"I Entered"

"Heretic"

"The Lyricist"

"My Darkest Moment"

"Day I Died"

"Void"

"Feed The Fire"

"Whore Of Man"

"Come Alive"

"My Darkest Moment" video:

"The Lyricist" video:

"I Entered" lyric video:

Trailer:

The Lyricist was recorded at three different studios in Norway between February 2015 and May 2016. The album was later mixed and mastered at Strand Studio (Chrome Division, The Wretched End, In Vain) by Marius Strand. Cover design and artwork was prepared by Vincent Fouquet. New band photos were shot by Espen Bakken.

Pre-order the album here.

Lineup:

Dagon - vocals

Tjodalv - drums

Memnock - bass

Cyrus - guitar

Elvorn - guitar

With five studo albums under the belt and an etiquette of a powerful live act, Susperia has consistently remained focused on the live area. The band's numerous high profile shows include supports to W.A.S.P., In Flames, Destruction and Dimmu Borgir, as well as headline and festival appearances. One of the group’s most cherished experiences thus far, remains the invitation to be the main support to the newly reformed Testament, in late 2005. With that said, new dates will be announced soon.