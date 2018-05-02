SUZI KORY Shares A True Story From The Studio - "Suzi Could Not Find A Rock To Go Crawl Under..."

Newcomer and Toronto rocker Suzi Kory has decided to share a very recent true story from her adventures on the way up to becoming part of the rock / metal scene. Used with kind permission from Suzi herself.

Cast of Characters:

Brent: Music Producer

Suzi: Musical Artist

Eric: Friend of Brent

Location: Brent’s home studio

Dialogue as it happened last night:

Brent gets a phone call from his friend ‘Eric’ while we are recording in the studio.

Brent: “Yeah sure Eric, come over to the studio. I’m just working on something with an artist from Canada.”

Minutes later Eric arrives. Brent introduces me to Eric and I get up to shake his hand and say hello. Eric spends the next half an hour or so hanging out with us in the studio. Eric is a very nice person.

Eric eventually must leave and we say our goodbyes.

Brent: “So Suzi, do you know Eric?”

Suzi: “Well of course, you just introduced me!”

Brent: “But do you know who he is?”

Suzi: “Not really. Should I ?”

Brent: “Well, he plays in a band. You might have heard of them ..... KISS”.

Suzi could not find a rock to go crawl under.

Note: For the protection of Suzi’s musical reputation it must be noted that Eric was not wearing any makeup during the visit.

Suzi recently checked in with the following update:

"In case you missed it a couple weeks ago, here's a little taste of the show at The Ballroom Ball in Toronto! Big thanks to Indie Week, Mill Street Brewery and the amazing Gordon Enright for capturing this live performance!"

Check out "Something Ain't Right" below.

Suzi recently cut a couple songs with The Trews guitarist/producer John-Angus MacDonald and engineer Nick DiToro. Full length audio samples are available below.

Photo by Igor Vidyashev