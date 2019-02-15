SUZI QUATRO Releases "No Soul/No Control" Single; Music Video Streaming

The "Queen Of Rock N' Roll", Suzi Quatro, has released her first new single and video, for the song "No Soul/No Control". The song is taken from her forthcoming studio album, No Control. The video was filmed at the Peppermint Pavillion and the Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and directed by Frank Suffert for www.tivolientertainment.com. You can watch the clip below.

Suzi Quatro says about the new song: "So, here is my first single, 'No Soul/No Control', from my new album, No Control. You may get the idea the word 'control' is very important. It is. I am in control. The song is organic, the sessions were organic, the album is organic, the video is organic. Everything just happened naturally. Kudos to my son Richard. Real music, made by a real artist who has been around the block and back again. 55 years after all!! I am so proud of this project, I have come back 'home where I belong'."

The new album, No Control, will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on March 29th on CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklistings:

CD

"No Soul/No Control"

"Going Home"

"Strings"

"Love Isn't Fair"

"Macho Man"

"Easy Pickings"

"Bass Line"

"Don't Do Me Wrong"

"Heavy Duty"

"I Can Teach You To Fly"

"Going Down Blues"

LP

Side 1

"No Soul/No Control"

"Going Home"

"Strings"

Side 2

"Love Isn't Fair"

"Macho Man"

"Easy Pickings"

Side 3

"Bass Line"

"Don't Do Me Wrong"

"Heavy Duty"

Side 4

"I Can Teach You To Fly"

"Going Down Blues"

"Heart On The Line" (bonus track)

"Leopard Skin Pillbox Hat" (bonus track)

