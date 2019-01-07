SUZI QUATRO - The "Queen Of Rock N' Roll" Signs With SPV/Steamhammer; New Album Due In March

Suzi Quatro more than lives up to her name as “Queen Of Rock N' Roll”. The American musician has been in the music business for more than 50 years, delivering her greatest hits such as "Can The Can", "48 Crash", "If You Can't Give Me Love", "She's In Love With You" and ‘"Devil Gate Drive’" with unbridled energy, mixing them with her current material.

March 29th will see the arrival of her new studio album, No Control, on SPV/Steamhammer, the lead single "No Soul/No Control" is scheduled for release on February 15th.

Suzi Quatro has recorded eleven new songs (plus two bonus tracks), No Control featuring for the first time a collaboration with her son Richard Tuckey.

Suzi plans to present a couple of choices from her new album during her major UK/Australian/European tour this year: “I’ve never stopped releasing through the years. Back To The Drive in 2006, In The Spotlight in 2011, Quatro, Scott & Powell in 2016,” the holder of an honorary doctorate of music says. “These albums were thought about and planned out in great detail. I’m proud of all three releases, very proud. But my new album No Control is its own animal.”

Suzi says about the signing with SPV/Steamhammer: "I am very pleased to be releasing my new album on SPV/Steamhammer. I am more than ready to rock n roll my way into 2019!"

Olly Hahn (A&R/Product Manager at Steamhammer) is delighted with his latest signing: “Suzi Quatro, the ultimate Queen Of Rock N' Roll, has now joined our roster at SPV. Many of us have grown up with her fantastic hits, so did I. That’s why we feel proud and honoured to release her new studio album.”

More on Suzi Quatro, including her live itinerary, at suziquatro.com.