SVEN GALI Announce First UK Date In 25 Years

Canadian rockers Sven Gali will be returning to the UK for the first time in 25 years to headline the Friday, September 14th night of the Hair Metal Heaven Festival in Kingston upon Hull. Joining them on the 3-night event will be L.A. Guns, H.E.A.T, Kee Marcello Band, Kip Winger, Killer Dwarfs and more.

Vocalist Dave Wanless comments: "It’s been 25 years since we toured the UK, looking forward to a great weekend playing with great bands for some of the best rock fans in the world."

Formed in 1987 in Hamilton and Niagara Falls, Ontario, Sven Gali brought the 80’s and 90’s hard rock/metal wave home to Canada. They delivered their high-energy live show from St. Johns to Victoria and across the US along with Europe for the next nine years touring with bands such as April Wine, Foreigner, Candlebox, Pearl Jam and Def Leppard.

Twenty-five years after their self-titled debut album went Gold (50,000 units) in Canada, they are back with a monster new single called “Kill The Lies” recorded with legendary producer David Bendeth (Paramore, Breaking Benjamin, Bring Me The Horizon). Released on June 10th, the new track is no throwback to the 90’s, but a heavy, modern rock song that doesn’t look back. A part of the proceeds from the sale of the single will go to support cancer research in the name of founding guitar player Dee Cernile whom passed away from cancer in 2012.

The 2018 lineup includes all three remaining original members: Dave Wanless (vocals), Andy Frank (guitar), Shawn Minden (bass), and new members Sean Williamson (guitar) and Dan Fila (drums) from Canadian metal powerhouse and BMG label mates Varga.