SWALLOW THE SUN Release Music Video For New Single "Firelights"

“Firelights” is the second single Swallow The Sun are releasing off of their new opus, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light,, which will be available on January 25th.

"From the ultimate depths of Lumina Aurea we rose upon the water. Now it is time to light the first torches in the night. Death might be stronger than life, but Love is always stronger than death. This is Firelight!" - Swallow The Sun

The video was again directed and produced by Aapo Lahtela and Vesa Ranta. Watch below:

Fueled by personal loss (the album title has its origins in Trees Of Eternity's “Broken Mirror”) and powered by the will to continue, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light showcases the group’s ability to maintain its signature sound while expanding upon horizons and diving deeper into the crevasse of doom-death metal. While the previous released single “Lumina Aurea” marks the band’s darkest and most sinister piece of music the band has ever released, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light follows a more positive approach and continues in the vein of previous albums – first-rate death-doom in the typical style of Swallow The Sun.

When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light tracklisting:

"When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light"

"The Crimson Crown"

"Firelights"

"Upon The Water"

"Stone Wings"

"Clouds On Your Side"

"Here On The Black Earth"

"Never Left"

Swallow The Sun recently announced their direct support slot on Children Of Bodom's upcoming North American tour. Additional support will come from Wolfheart. Summer's Circle, Hollow Cry, and Fragmentum as openers for select dates. The tour starts March 13th in Quebec City and wraps on April 19th in New York City.

March

13 - Imperial - Quebec City, QC*

14 - Corona Theater - Montreal, QC*

15 - Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON *

16 - The Phoenix Concert Theater - Toronto, ON*

18 - St. Andrews - Detroit, MI**

19 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL**

20 - Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN**

22 - The Summit - Denver, CO **

23 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT**

25 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB**

26 - Union - Edmonton, AB**

27 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC**

29 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA**

30 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR ***

April

1 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA***

2 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA ***

3 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ***

5 - Alamo Music Hall - San Antonio, TX ***

6 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX ***

7 - Canton Hall - Dallas, TX ***

9 - The Ritz - Tampa, FL *

11 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA *

12 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC *

13 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD*

14 - Mr Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA*

16 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY*

17 - The Royale - Boston, MA*

18 - Reverb - Reading, PA *

19 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY *

* Summoner's Circle opening (March 13-16 & April 9-19)

** Hollow Cry opening (March 18-29)

*** Fragmentum opening (March 30 April 7)