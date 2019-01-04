SWALLOW THE SUN Reveal More New Album Details; "Upon The Water" Single Streaming

With “Upon The Water”, Finnish melancholy death-doom metal masters, Swallow The Sun, release a first glimpse on the new album, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light, which will be released on January 25th.

“Every word and note I wrote, I wrote for Aleah,” says Juha Raivio. “And about my own battle since she passed. The album title, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light, comes from Aleah’s own words, ‘When a shadow is forced into the light.’ That was exactly what I needed to do. To push myself out from the shadows. I’ve been pretty much a hermit in the woods for two and a half years. Gathering my life to write this album. That’s also why the subject is very personal and therefore hard for me to talk about. I’d rather leave it all to the music and words on When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light to tell the story. It’s all there.”

Listen to “Upon The Water” below, and pre-order the album here.

Fueled by personal loss (the album title has its origins in Trees Of Eternity's “Broken Mirror”) and powered by the will to continue, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light showcases the group’s ability to maintain its signature sound while expanding upon horizons and diving deeper into the crevasse of doom-death metal. While the previous released single “Lumina Aurea” marks the band’s darkest and most sinister piece of music the band has ever released, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light follows a more positive approach and continues in the vein of previous albums – first-rate death-doom in the typical style of Swallow The Sun.

When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light tracklisting:

"When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light"

"The Crimson Crown"

"Firelights"

"Upon The Water"

"Stone Wings"

"Clouds On Your Side"

"Here On The Black Earth"

"Never Left"

"Upon The Water":