SWALLOW THE SUN To Stream Acoustic Live Show On Thursday; Tickets Available

Swallow The Sun will host an acoustic live gig from Sonic Pump Studios on Thursday, May 7, at 7 PM, CEST on keikalla.fi.

Swallow The Sun comment: “As you’ve heard, our North American tour is postponed to 2021 and it looks like we will not do much summer festivals either. This is why we need your support and we want to offer you a special evening with possibility to chat with the band between songs. Due to Corona situation, there will be 4 members on stage, Mikko, Jaani, Juuso and Juho.”

Tickets are available here. The stream will be available for seven days after the show.

Lineup:

Mikko Kotamäki - Vocals

Matti Honkonen - Bass

Juuso Raatikainen - Drums

Jaani Peuhu - Keys & Vocals

Juho Räihä - Guitar

Juha Raivio - Guitar & Keys

