Sweden's DEFIATORY Debuts "In Hell" Video

Swedish thrashers Defiatory are about to release their second album, titled Hades Rising. The album marks the continuation of the band’s collaboration with Black Lion Records, following up their debut release Extinct, issued in 2016.

Hades Rising carries on from the aggressive thrash metal sound established on the debut album, evolving into more rhythmic and melodic sessions, granting more variety without losing focus on what is important in the old school style of thrash metal. The album, containing 11 tracks of relentless neck-wrecking thrash metal, with amazing artwork painted by Mika Rudin, will be released May 11th.

As soon the band finished the album, they started to work on two music videos, the first one, "In Hell" is ready to hit you in the face!

Defiatory notes, “‘In Hell’ takes the listener through the horrors of war and the helplessness and madness striking the soldiers fighting it. Are you fighting for the right side? Who is the enemy? Who are your friends? As the battle is over and the smoke clears, are you certain that your choices have been the right ones?”

Tracklisting:

"In Hell"

"Dance Of The Dead"

"King In Yellow"

"Stronger Than God"

"Death Takes Us All"

"Morningstar"

"Down To His Kingdom Below"

"Metatron"

"Bane Of Creation"

"All That Remains"

"Hades Rising"

Defiatory is:

Martin Runnzell - vocals

Ronnie Björnström - guitars

Ludvig Johansson - lead guitars

Patrik Wall - bass

Jon Skäre - drums