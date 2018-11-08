Sweden's DEFIATORY Premieres "King In Yellow" Video

Swedish thrash metal quintet Defiatory released their sophomore album Hades Rising via Black Lion Records in May 2018. The album consists of all the essences of what thrash metal should be — a fantastic trip to the emergency room, to have neck fusion surgery, to repair it from the continuous beating it just received from this album.



Defiatory recently filmed a video for the third track from the album, "King In Yellow". This track is a nod to Robert W. Chambers’ collection of weird short stories, The King In Yellow.

Defiatory was initiated in 2015 by guitarist Ronnie Björnström upon his departure from the prominent death metal band Aeon. Soon, Martin Runnzell joined the band to fill the vocal position, and the first demo track, 'Furor Unleashed', saw the light of day within a week after the initial collaboration between Martin and Ronnie. Shortly thereafter, Defiatory completed their debut effort, Extinct, which was released via Black Lion Records in 2016.

Defiatory released their second album, aptly titled Hades Rising, earlier this year. The album marks the continuation of the band’s collaboration with Black Lion Records. Hades Rising carries on from the aggressive thrash metal sound established on the debut album, evolving into more rhythmic and melodic sessions, granting more variances without losing focus on what is important in the old school style of thrash metal. Taking influences from the Bay Area thrash masters, Defiatory flourishes their music through comprehensible production approach. The sophomore album, containing 11 tracks of relentless neck-wrecking thrash metal, with an amazing artwork painted by Mika Rudin, is out now.

Tracklisting:

"In Hell"

"Dance Of The Dead"

"King In Yellow"

"Stronger Than God"

"Death Takes Us All"

"Morningstar"

"Down To His Kingdom Below"

"Metatron"

"Bane Of Creation"

"All That Remains"

"Hades Rising"