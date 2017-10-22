Sweden's KILL THE KONG To Release New Album In November; Official Video For "The Antagonist" Posted

Sweden's Kill The Kong from Västerås, Sweden will release their new album, Colossus, on November 24th via Gain / Sony. They recently released an official video for the song "The Antagonist". Check it out below.

The band contacted BraveWords directly with a brief overview of the band:

"We are Kill the Kong, a seven man strong metal band based in Sweden. Influenced by such acts as Architects, Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot and As I Lay Dying, we build our songs on massive guitars, double singers and a drum/percussion section."

Earlier in the year, Kill The Kong released videos for "Snake Eyes" and "Juggernaut (Wolfpack)", also taken from Colossus.

