Sweden's SPIRAL SKIES Sign With AOP Records; Debut Album Details Revealed

Occult rock quintet Spiral Skies has officially joined forces with German based independent label AOP Records, and will release their debut full-length album, Blues For A Dying Planet, on May 18th. The record will be released digitally and on CD and vinyl with distribution from Plastichead (Europe, USA, World) and Edel (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

With influences ranging over decades, Spiral Skies has created a sound that can most easily be described as “rock from another planet.” A unique blend of folk, doom and 70’s inspired rock music. The band has been compared to band such as Jefferson Airplane, Curved Air and The Devil's Blood, to name a few.

Spiral Skies has spellbound audiences with a unique visual performance at their intense and enchanting live shows, and their debut EP A Queendom To Come gained a lot of attention on Bandcamp, resulting in the following single “Event Horizon”.

Blues For A Dying Planet tracklisting:

"Black Hole Waltz"

"Awakening"

"Dark Side Of The Cross"

"The Wizard's Ball"

"Danse Macabre"

"Labyrinth Of The Mind"

"Shattered Hopes"

"Left Is Right And Right Is Left Behind"

"The Prisoner"

Tour dates:

April

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ragsveds Krog

May

8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Copperfields (Album Release Show)

June

7 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

Lineup:

Frida Eurenius - Vocals

Jonas Lyander - Guitar, Percussion, Choir

Dan Svanljung - Guitar, Organ, Mellotron

Eric Sandberg - Bass

Daniel Bäckman- Drums, Percussion, Synthesizer