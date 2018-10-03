Sweden's VEONITY To Release Legend Of The Starborn Album In November

Sliptrick Records has announced that Swedish group Veonity will be unleashing their third full-length album, Legend Of The Starborn, on November 27th.

Recorded by Ronny Milianowicz and mastered by Fascination Street Studios, Legend Of The Starborn forms the sequel to the space saga beginning on their previous album, Into The Void. The album contains 13 masterful tracks of stadium fueled force that fans of the band and lovers of glorious, classic power metal will not be disappointed.

The album also features guest appearances from Tommy Johansson (Sabaton, Reinxeed) and Patrik Selleby (Bloodbound, Shadowquest) with artwork done by Thomas Holmstrand.

The band explains in further details the story of Legend Of The Starborn: "A sequel to Into The Void. Arriving in the age of Vikings, the Hero discovers that the technical progress that killed the Earth started when the Vikings vanished. An alien race called Atlantis came to Earth with inventions and technology, but began to enslave mankind. The Hero leads the last remaining Vikings on a quest to save humanity."

Legend Of The Starborn will be released on CD and digital formats worldwide via Sliptrick Records with pre-orders available here.

Tracklisting:

"Rise Again"

"Starborn"

"Guiding Light"

"Winds Of Asgard" ft. guest vocals Tommy Johansson (Sabaton, Reinxeed)

"Outcasts Of Eden"

"Sail Away"

"The Prophecy" ft. guest narration Paul Logue (Eden’s Curse)

"Warrior Of The North"

"Gates Of Hell"

"Freedom Vikings" ft. guest vocals Patrik Selleby (Bloodbound, Shadowquest)

"Lament"

"To The Gods"

"United We Stand"

"Beyond The Horizon" (Bonus track)

Album band and live lineup:

Anders Sköld (Vocals, Guitar)

Samuel Lundström (Lead Guitar)

Kristoffer Lidre (Bass)

Joel Kollberg (Drums)

(Photo - Thomas Holmstrand)