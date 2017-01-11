Sweden’s CANDLE Sign With Fighter Records; “Dancing Lights” Track Streaming From Upcoming Demo 2016 Release

The first signing on the newly created label, Fighter Records, a division of Xtreem Music devoted to heavy metal, is Swedish epic metallers, Candle.

The new band emerged in 2015 with guitarists Markus Janis and Christian Kanto (both from Corrosive Carcass), who shared the same enthusiasm for heavy metal. Soon after, brothers Jorma Pihlajainen (drums) and Juhani Pihlajainen (bass) joined the lineup, as well as vocalist Erik Nordkvist with a very personal voice that perfectly fits the context of the band.

Blending classic influences that go from the mighty Mercyful Fate with a dose of old US metal a la early Savatage and of course some NWOBHM a la early Judas Priest, just to name a few, Candle created a haunting and epic kind of classic metal with which they started to work on writing songs for their debut demo that was finally recorded during summer-fall 2016, and is now officially released through Fighter Records, while the band is finishing work on their debut album due to be recorded around spring-summer 2017.

Demo 2016 tracklisting:

“Betrayal”

“Dancing Lights”

“Frozen With Fear”

“No Peace For My Soul”

“Dancing Lights”:

Demo 2016 will be released on February 15th through Fighter Records on an initial limited run to 500 copies on CD format.