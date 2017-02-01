Sweden’s EVOCATION To Release The Shadow Archetype Album In March; “Children Of Stone” Song Streaming

Metal Blade has set March 10th as the release date for The Shadow Archetype, the new album from Swedish death metallers, Evocation. The album track, “Children Of Stone”, is available for streaming below. Pre-order the new album at this location.

The Shadow Archetype marks Evocation's second go-around with Metal Blade Records. But instead of a third-party deal - Tales From The Tomb, Dead Calm Chaos, Apocalyptic were released in North America on license from German indie Cyclone Empire - this time the ink on the contract is exclusively worldwide. Really, after four dormant years, Evocation has come back with a new lineup, a new album in The Shadow Archetype, and the mighty Metal Blade as their death metal benefactor. If there's anywhere left for the Swedes to go - after 12 years back on the steed of Conquest - it's up.

Tracklisting:

“Into Ruins”

“Condemned To The Grave”

“Modus Operandi”

“Children Of Stone”

“The Coroner”

“The Shadow Archetype”

“Blind Obedience”

“Survival Of The Sickest”

“Sulphur And Blood”

“Imperium Fall”

“Dark Day Sunrise”

Evocation is:

Thomas Josefsson - Vocals

Marko Palmén - Guitars

Simon Exner - Guitars

Gustaf Jorde - Bass