Sweden’s FERAL Sign With Transcending Obscurity Records

Swedish death metal band, Feral, has signed to Transcending Obscurity Records for the release of their upcoming, still-untitled, album which is to be recorded later this year.

Vocalist David Nilsson comments on the signing: “We are thrilled to announce that Feral has signed to Transcending Obscurity Records, one of the fastest growing labels around right now. Their passion for the music and dedication to each undertaking convinced us immediately and we can’t wait to reveal our next release through them. The new material we have prepared is some of our strongest to date, and we are sure that it will be in the right hands with Transcending Obscurity Records. At this point we have more than enough material written and plan to start recording later this year, a raging death metal onslaught is soon in the making.”

Label MD comments: "Transcending Obscurity Records is proud to have another stellar Swedish death metal act in its ranks. Feral are going from strength to strength and their latest EP was gnarly, aggressive and yet redolent of the classic Swedish sound. We believe the best from them is yet to come. We're happy to work with David Nilsson and the band and have signed a two-album contract, starting with a full length that will be unleashed first. They're taking the Swedish death metal sound ahead and that's what's most appealing about this hardworking band."

Feral is:

David Nilsson - Vocals

Viktor Klingstedt - Bass

Markus Lindahl - Guitar

Roger Markström - Drums