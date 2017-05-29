Sweden’s GODHEAD MACHINERY Sign With Inverse Records; New Album Due This Fall (Teaser Video)

Finland’s Inverse Records and Swedish unorthodox extreme metal band, Godhead Machinery, have signed a record deal. The full-length album, Ouroboros, will be released later in the fall of 2017. Watch an album teaser below.

The band's founder Robert "Kail" Karlsson (Misericordia) comments: "We are very honoured that Inverse believe in our tunes and our cause against the malevolent order that rules today! This collaboration will be the fuel that we need to keep focusing on the analyses of the world and on our music."

"The first time I heard Godhead Machinery's tunes, I was spellbound by the extraordinary atmosphere they can create. I am extremely excited with our cooperation,” states Joni Kantoniemi from Inverse Records.

The first single from the album, "Praise The Flesh”, will be released June 14th digitally.

Lineup:

Robert "Kail" Karlsson - Guitars, Bass, FX and Vocals

Marcus "Somliga" Andersson - Drums

Session member:

David Engström - Brass