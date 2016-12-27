Sweden’s STARBLIND Announce New Singer; New Album Teaser Video Posted

December 27, 2016, 28 minutes ago

Swedish classic heavy metal band, Starblind, will release their third album in 2017 via Pure Steel Records. The band have released a teaser video, which you can find below.

Says the band: “Starblind is back! New singer. New album. Same heavy metal as before. Please welcome Marcus Sannefjord Olkerud to the Starblind family! Here is a sneak peek of what’s to come in 2017….”

Starblind lineup:

Marcus Sannefjord Olkerud - vocals
Björn Rosenblad - guitar
Johan Jonasson - guitar (ex-Dethronement, ex-J.J. Glitter, ex-Bacon Warriors, ex-Danger)
Zakarias Wikner - drums
Daniel Tillberg - bass (ex-Sadauk)

