Sweden’s STARBLIND Announce New Singer; New Album Teaser Video Posted

Swedish classic heavy metal band, Starblind, will release their third album in 2017 via Pure Steel Records. The band have released a teaser video, which you can find below.

Says the band: “Starblind is back! New singer. New album. Same heavy metal as before. Please welcome Marcus Sannefjord Olkerud to the Starblind family! Here is a sneak peek of what’s to come in 2017….”

Starblind lineup:

Marcus Sannefjord Olkerud - vocals

Björn Rosenblad - guitar

Johan Jonasson - guitar (ex-Dethronement, ex-J.J. Glitter, ex-Bacon Warriors, ex-Danger)

Zakarias Wikner - drums

Daniel Tillberg - bass (ex-Sadauk)