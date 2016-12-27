Sweden’s STARBLIND Announce New Singer; New Album Teaser Video Posted
Swedish classic heavy metal band, Starblind, will release their third album in 2017 via Pure Steel Records. The band have released a teaser video, which you can find below.
Says the band: “Starblind is back! New singer. New album. Same heavy metal as before. Please welcome Marcus Sannefjord Olkerud to the Starblind family! Here is a sneak peek of what’s to come in 2017….”
Starblind lineup:
Marcus Sannefjord Olkerud - vocals
Björn Rosenblad - guitar
Johan Jonasson - guitar (ex-Dethronement, ex-J.J. Glitter, ex-Bacon Warriors, ex-Danger)
Zakarias Wikner - drums
Daniel Tillberg - bass (ex-Sadauk)