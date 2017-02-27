Swedish Prog Ensemble CARPTREE Release “Fleeting Deep” Music Video In Support Of Upcoming Emerger Album

Swedish prog ensemble, Carptree, have released their new video for “Fleeting Deep”. The track comes from their forthcoming album, Emerger, to be released on April 7th.

Carptree is a Swedish progressive symphonic rock duo made featuring Carl Westholm (keyboards, composer, producer) and Nicklas Flinck (vocals, composer, lyrics). Although Carptree is a duo they are almost always accompanied by the No Future Orchestra (NFO); A group of people from known and unknown other Swedish acts, who add their personal touch, more or less frequent. This is also the basis for other important people (OIP) who are also a part of the creative process in the making of a Carptree album.

Says the band, “This album was a really slow starter, we started already in 2014 with some of the songs, the first two song was 'Fleeting Deep' and 'Ultimately Lifeless' which both have taken a lot of different shapes along the process. 'Between Extremes' is also a song that has been around in different shapes for many years, first we recorded it in 2009, but was not happy and cut it down to a short version which ended up on Nymf 'Between Extremes, Prelude', then rewrote it and planned to release it as a single in 2012 but was not happy with the result. So again we rewrote it and when we recorded it with Jesper Skarin on the drums and Carl rerecorded everything with just his Fender Rhodes and organ and we were finally happy with it. That's why we wanted to release that song already in May 2016 as a Maxi single to give that special song a chance to stand on it's own.”

As always the duo used the No Future Orchestra on the new album, which is a loosely connected group of musicians very important to Carptree. Also on this album Jesper Skarin joined in on drums and percussion and Carl has played some bass and guitars. Except the mellotrons that are taken from a sampler software, all instruments and amplifiers on this album are analogue just as the mix and mastering.

On the CD there will be eight songs including a remixed version of “Dwindle Into Greatness” (The B-side of the Maxi single released in May 2016) as a bonus track. The vinyl version will have the other seven tracks and will be released approximately one month after the CD on the FOSFOR Creation label. (Two versions, Black and transparent Marine blue).