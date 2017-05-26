Swedish Rock Legends GREAT KING RAT Re-Release Sophomore Album Out Of The Can Digitally; Band To Perform At Sweden Rock Festival 2017

Swedish melodic rock legends Great King Rat - featuring Leif Sundin, Pontus Norgren, Anders Fästader, Thomas Broman and Mikael Höglund - announce a digital re-release of their sophomore album, Out Of The Can.

To the music business and hard rock fans who at the time came across the band, it was a ”no brainer”. Even big rock celebrities such as Jimmy Page and John Bon Jovi praised their talent. This was a young promising band with albums jam-packed with great music that still sounds as classy as it did 25 years ago.

With top reviews in numerous leading rock mags, it didn’t take long before managers and representatives from various major record lables from all over the world came flying into Stockholm, Sweden to see what the buzz was all about. But all fairy tales don’t have happy endings…

After that GKR disbanded in 1993, the members continued keep busy with bands / artists such as Thunder, Glenn Hughes, Joe Lynn Turner, Michael Schenker, John Norum, Electric Boys, Conny Bloom, Hammerfall, and The Poodles.

Fast forward… due to their cult status and popular demand GKR were asked to do an exclusive show at Sweden Rock Festival 2017 celebrating the 25th anniversary of their classic debut album.

Their second album, Out Of The Can, was physically released back in 1998 and is now back on all digital platforms. Listen here.

(Photo - Mats Oscarsson)