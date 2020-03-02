SWEET Announce 2020 UK Tour With Special Guests LIMEHOUSE LIZZY

Following the success of their Christmas UK Tour in 2019, legendary 70’s rock band, Sweet, will once again embark upon a pre-Christmas UK Tour. The 14-date nationwide tour will start on November 30 and end on December 19. Special guests on the tour will be the popular Thin Lizzy tribute band Limehouse Lizzy.

Planet Rock will start a 48-hour ticket pre-sale from 10 AM on Wednesday, March 4 via planetrocktickets.co.uk. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 AM on Friday March 6 via planetrocktickets.co.uk, thegigcartel.com and the 24 hour box office 08444 780 898.

Sweet continue to tour and perform to sell out audiences around the globe with over 55 million records sold worldwide and 34 #1 hits worldwide.

Gene Simmons of KISS says, “Without the Sweet there would not have been a KISS."

"We wanted to be The Sweet" - Nikki Sixx, Mötley Crüe

"This is the band I wish I had been in." - Joe Elliot, Def Leppard

The 2020 lineup features founding member, Andy Scott (lead guitar, vocals), Steve Mann (guitar, keyboards), Bruce Bisland (drums, vocals) Lee Small (bass, vocals) and Paul Manzi (lead vocals).

The Sweet still tour the world extensively with one of the most dynamic and slick live shows on the circuit. 1968 to 2020, 52 years and counting of hellraising, star chasing, trail blazing. The Sweet continue to walk loud and proud in the rock and roll universe.

Tour dates:

November

30 - Bury, UK - St Edmunds, The Apex

December

1 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront

3 - Frome, UK - Cheese & Grain

4 - Salisbury, UK - City Hall

5 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

6 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

10 - Shrewsbury, UK - The Buttermarket

11 - Cardiff, UK - University SU

12 - Manchester, UK - Academy

13 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome

16 - Newcastle, UK - Boiler Shop

17 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

18 - Edinburgh, UK - Queen’s Hall

19 - Ulverston, UK - Coronation Hall