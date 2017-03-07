Sweet Relief Musicians Fund Presents Strange 80s Benefit Concert Featuring TENACIOUS D, Plus Members Of ANTHRAX, STEEL PANHTER, And More

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund has announced Strange 80s, the inaugural annual benefit concert set to take place on Sunday, May 14th at the Fonda Theater. Hosted by Finn Wolfhard of the Netlfix hit Stranger Things, Strange 80s will feature performances by Finn and a rotating cast of rock stars & celebrities covering the timeless anthems of the ‘80s. Tickets for Strange 80s will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10th at 10 AM PT, with VIP tickets being sold at a later date via CrowdRise. All proceeds will go to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund to provide financial assistance to career musicians and music industry workers in need due to illness, disability or age-related problems. For more information, please visit Sweet Relief.

Performers include: Tenacious D, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and Sarah Silverman, plus members of OK Go, Taking Back Sunday, Velvet Revolver, Steel Panther, Filter, Anberlin, Goldfinger, Sugarcult, Anthrax, Precious Kid, Filter, and Honey Honey, plus TV stars: Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, Hayley Orrantia (from The Goldbergs), and Chelsea Telmadge (from Stranger Things), with additional performers to be announced over the next few weeks.





In addition to a full concert of musicians and actors covering anthems of the '80s, Strange 80s will feature a Silent Auction offering exclusive, big-ticket items and experiences. Plus, 250 lucky winners will continue the festivities with a rooftop after-party featuring Rain Man from Krewella and more to be announced.



With excitement towards the upcoming festivities, Artist & Global Ambassador Matthew Leone explains, "As a career musician, Sweet Relief came to my rescue a few years back when I was severely injured in an attack. Knowing intimately, the paramount value of this work, we are humbled and grateful for the caliber of artists enlisted to participate in what will unquestionably be the best party and show of the year."



Sweet Relief was founded by singer-songwriter Victoria Williams in 1993. Victoria, while on a career-making tour with Neil Young was forced to drop off mid-schedule after experiencing unexplained debilitating symptoms. A long and painful diagnostic process revealed she had multiple sclerosis. After her diagnosis, a group of friends assembled an all-star album of Victoria's songs, Sweet Relief, which alleviated much of her medical debt. Vic, knowing that there were many musicians like her - unable to afford medical expenses and compromised in their ability to work - donated some of her proceeds from the album to found Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The name of the fund derives from a song of Victoria's, Opelousas (Sweet Relief) and the fact that we do provide sweet relief in the form of financial assistance to many musicians who would otherwise be in untenable predicaments.