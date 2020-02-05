Switzerland's MIRACLE FLAIR To Release Synchronism Album In April

Swiss modern melodic metal outfit, Miracle Flair, will release their new album, Synchronism, on April 3 via Massacre Records.

The album was produced by Miracle Flair and Tommy Vetterli. Tommy Vetterli also took care of the album's mix at the New Sound Studio (Switzerland), whereas Tony Lindgren handled the mastering duties at the Fascination Street Studios (Sweden).

Stefan Heilemann is responsible for the album artwork, which can be seen below.

Compared to the band's previous album, Synchronism turned out to be a little harder, a little more progressive, a little more melodic and a little more modern. Further album details will be released soon.

Synchronism will be available as a CD Digipak as well as download and stream with an exclusive digital-only bonus track.

