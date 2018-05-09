SWORN ENEMY Announce As Real As It Gets 15th Anniversary Tour
May 9, 2018, an hour ago
Sworn Enemy has announced their 15th Anniversary As Real As It Gets Tour with special guest Thy Will Be Done.
The tour kicks off on July 12th in Kent, Ohio, taking them through the Midwest, into Texas and back to the east coast ending at This Is Hardcore festival in Philadelphia.
Vocalist Sal LoCoco adds, “It’s been 15 years since we put out As Real As It Gets and I’m every bit as psyched to go out and tour for this record now as I was then! This July we head out on our anniversary tour and we couldn’t pick a better bunch of guys to join us on this run than Thy Will Be Done. We will see you all out there real soon!”
Sworn Enemy recently finished up in the studio with Robb Flynn and their new album is scheduled to be released later this fall.
Dates:
July
13 – Kent, OH – The Outpost
14 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
15 – Johnson City, NY – Avenue DIY
17 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone
18 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
19 – Big Spring, TX – Desert Flower
20 – Corpus Christi, TX – Boozerz
21 – Houston, TX – White Swan
22 – Fort Worth, TX – Rail Club
23 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room
24 – Omaha, NE – Lookout Lounge
25 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
26 – Toronto, ON – Coalition
27 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo
29 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory