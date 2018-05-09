SWORN ENEMY Announce As Real As It Gets 15th Anniversary Tour

Sworn Enemy has announced their 15th Anniversary As Real As It Gets Tour with special guest Thy Will Be Done.

The tour kicks off on July 12th in Kent, Ohio, taking them through the Midwest, into Texas and back to the east coast ending at This Is Hardcore festival in Philadelphia.

Vocalist Sal LoCoco adds, “It’s been 15 years since we put out As Real As It Gets and I’m every bit as psyched to go out and tour for this record now as I was then! This July we head out on our anniversary tour and we couldn’t pick a better bunch of guys to join us on this run than Thy Will Be Done. We will see you all out there real soon!”

Sworn Enemy recently finished up in the studio with Robb Flynn and their new album is scheduled to be released later this fall.

Dates:

July

13 – Kent, OH – The Outpost

14 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

15 – Johnson City, NY – Avenue DIY

17 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone

18 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

19 – Big Spring, TX – Desert Flower

20 – Corpus Christi, TX – Boozerz

21 – Houston, TX – White Swan

22 – Fort Worth, TX – Rail Club

23 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

24 – Omaha, NE – Lookout Lounge

25 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

26 – Toronto, ON – Coalition

27 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo

29 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory