SWORN ENEMY Unveils First Taste Of ROB FLYNN-Produced Gamechanger Album With "Prepare For Payback" Lyric Video; Release Shows Announced

Sworn Enemy will release their punishing new album, Gamechanger, on April 5th via M-Theory Audio. The song "Prepare For Payback" is now available on all streaming platforms. A lyric video can be seen below.

The album - produced by Robb Flynn of Machine Head, and engineered, mixed and mastered by Zack Ohren (Suffocation, Fallujah, Warbringer) - features 11 tracks that expertly fuse metal, thrash and New York hardcore.

Vocalist and founding member Sal Lococo says the new album - nearly five years in the making - will be worth the wait. “The new album is savage as fuck,” he says. “Now it’s time to get back out on the road and show everyone how fucking great this new shit is!”

The album is available now for pre-order on CD and limited-edition blue splatter vinyl, here. As a bonus, the first 100 pre-orders include a bonus Sworn Enemy fanny pack and three button pins. Digital pre-orders via iTunes, Bandcamp and other platforms include “Prepare For Payback” as an “instant grat” track.

Gamechanger tracklisting:

Intro

"Prepare For Payback"

"Seeds Of Hate"

"Coming Undone"

"Justify"

"DOA"

"Fragments Of A Broken Lifev

"The Fall Of Modern Man"

"Selling A Dream"

"The Consequence"

"Integrity Defines Strength"

"Prepare For Payback" lyric video:

Teaser:

The band will celebrate the release of Gamechanger with three record release shows in late April. Additional tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks.



April

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Falls Church, VA - VFW 9274

28 - Brockton, MA - Dylan's

Lineup:

Sal Lococo - vocals

Matt Garzilli - guitar

Mike Pucciarelli - bass

Jeff Cummings - guitar

Taykwuan Jackson - drums