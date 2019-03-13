SXUPERION To Release Endless Spiritual Embodiment In May

Quantum-level chaos ensues as doom-laden death and ethereal madness are brought forth on May 3rd with the release of Sxuperion's Endless Spiritual Embodiment. The new album from multi-instrumentalist (and Valdur drummer) Matthew will be released through Bloody Mountain Records.

Deep, disturbing death metal with layers of atmospheric cosmic doom, Endless Spiritual Embodiment is the next logical step after 2014 mind-bender Cosmic Void.

Tracklisting:

“Sacred Chamber Of Enlightenment”

“Phallic Point Of Periapsis”

“Negative Interior Intersection”

“Supposition Course”

“Infinite Ethereal Vault”

“Endless Embodiment”

“Sacred Chamber Of Enlightenment”: