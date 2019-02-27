SYLVAINE Becomes First Female Artist Nominated For Norwegian Metal Grammy

Scandinavian blackened ambient multi-instrumentalist Sylvaine -- the musical moniker of Kathrine Shepard -- has been nominated for the Spellemannprisen, often referred to as the Norwegian Grammy Awards, for her stunning Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone full-length, released late last year via Season Of Mist. Sylvaine is the first ever female artist to be nominated for the award in the Metal category since they added the category to Spellemannprisen in 2001.

Sylvaine comments, "It's an incredible honor for me to be nominated for this year's Spellemann prize in the Metal category! I'm beyond grateful to have Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone up there alongside three other great Norwegian metal releases from last year. It's the very first time a woman has been nominated in this category, let alone a 'one woman' solo project like Sylvaine, making it an even more exciting and special thing to me."

Sylvaine released her third full-length, Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone, in November of 2018. Serving as the sole composer of both its music and lyrics, Shepard -- who holds a bachelor's degree in Musicology from the University of Oslo and has done session work with Alcest, Autumn's Dawn, and Clouds -- manifests a seamless balance between serenity and chaos; between an outside and an inner world; between our human life and the spiritual origins.

(Photo by: Andy Julia)