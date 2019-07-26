SYMPHINITY Feat. Collaborators BUMBLEFOOT, OLI HERBERT, SATCHEL, ANGEL VIVALDI Release New Song "Cotard Delusion"; Audio

When Benny Goodman enlisted his twin brother and life-long songwriting collaborator Brian Goodman to help compose and create a sound that neither had ever heard, the two looked for contributions from "the greatest guitarist(s)" to complete the project. The end result is Symphinity, one-part classical composition, one-part guitar virtuosity, and one-part cinematic drama.

To celebrate the album's release, Symphinity has been previewed by the album's second track, "Cotard Delusion". For "Cotard Delusion," Benny and Brian worked with Kelly Kereliuk (guitars), Siobhan Cronin (violins), Cory Paza (bass), Paul Lourenco (drums), Oli Herbert (guitars) and Satchel (guitars). "Cotard Delusion" highlights Symphinity's technical prowess with its rapid shredding over a delusionally charming melody. The nearly five-minute track ebbs and flows as it switches between guest guitarists Oli Herbert and Satchel. Listen to the song below.



"Working on Symphinity has been one of the most musically challenging, yet gratifying experiences," says Benny Goodman. "Being able to take the music that is in my head and have it fully actualized by such talented players has been one hell of a ride."

"Getting to know and work alongside Oli Herbert has truly been one of the highlights of my life. It is not often you get to experience a player with such a savant-like ability... he was truly one of the most inspirational people I have encountered and what he taught me as a person, I carry with me every day. Oli always said that Symphinity would be a part of his legacy and it's true because music never dies."

"It was my honor and privilege to add a small part to this album with so many amazing musicians on it," Satchel of Steel Panther adds. "It made me want to get better. And practice more. But I'm in Steel Panther and well... I have partying to do also."

Symphinity is a true collaboration between the Goodman brothers and a staggering list of talented players. Symphinity is a sound like no other... something in between a movie score, a shred metal band, and a Chopin prelude. Symphinity is a project comprised of Benny Goodman (keyboards, guitars), Brian Goodman (keyboards, programming), Kelly Kereliuk (guitar), Cory Paza (bass), Paul Lorenco (drums) and Siobhan Cronin (strings; (Starset, Trans-Siberian Orchestra).

Featured artists on the first album in a planned series include Oli Herbert (All That Remains), Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal (Sons Of Apollo, Guns N' Roses), Jason Costa, Ethan Brosh, Satchel (Steel Panther), Angel Vivaldi, Conrad Simon, and Matthew LaPierre.

"Cotard Delusion" follows Symphinity's first single, "Singularity". Find both songs below.

Tracklisting:

"Singularity"

"Leave Well Enough Alone"

"Long Wait For The End"

"Catnip High"

"Cotard Delusion"

"Conflagration"

"In A World"

"Lacrimosa"

"Cotard Delusion":

"Singularity" video: