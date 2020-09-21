SYMPHONY X Bassist MIKE LEPOND On New Album - "As Soon As The Virus Stuff Goes Away, We'll Get Together And Start Writing Songs"

Mike LePond, bassist for New Jersey’s progressive metal masters Symphony X, spoke with Italy's Poisoned Rock about the band's follow-up to their Underworld album from 2015, which was presumably in the works. Not so, says LePond:

"I think as soon as the virus stuff passes by and goes away, I think we'll start getting together and we'll start writing songs. I'm looking forward to writing songs, because, as you probably know, we haven't done an album since 2015. The way we work is we're not the type of band that puts out an album every year, because, for us, the albums take so much work, and we really wanna try to make every song as great as possible. So a lot of times, our fans, they get upset because we put out albums every five years, but once we do put the albums out, people are happy."

Symphony X have announced the rescheduled dates for their 25th Anniversary North American tour, with special guests Primal Fear and Firewind.

Says Symphony X: "We are truly excited to announce that our 25th Anniversary Tour with Primal Fear and Firewind has been rescheduled to May/June 2021! We truly can’t wait to see you all in 2021!"

Get your tickets here.

Dates:

May

12 - Reverb - Reading, PA

13 - bergenPAC (Bergen Performing Arts Center) - Englewood, NJ

14 - Worcester Palladium - Worcester, MA

15 - Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall - Wantagh, NY

16 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY

18 - The Fairmount - Montreal, QC

19 - Impérial Bell - Quebec City, QC

21 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

22 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

23 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

25 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

26 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

28 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

29 - The Gateway - Calgary, AB

31 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

June

1 - VENUE - Vancouver, BC

3 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

4 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

5 - Whisky A Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

6 - Grove of Anaheim - Anaheim, CA

7 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ

9 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

10 - Herman’s Hideaway - Denver, CO

12 - Trees Dallas - Dallas, TX

13 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

14 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

16 - The Kelsey Theater - West Palm Beach, FL

17 - The RITZ Ybor - Ybor City, FL

18 - Center Stage – The Loft – Vinyl - Atlanta, GA

(Photo - Danny Sanchez)