SYMPHONY X - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Wicked" - "Those Riffs Are So Nasty"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo go heavy once again and take on "Wicked" by Symphony X. Check out their unbiased reactions now.

"Wicked" appears on The Odyssey - the sixth studio album by Symphony X, released in 2002 via Inside Out Music.