Syracuse METALLICA Fan Drives To Toronto Concert, Forgets Where He Parked

A Syracuse teen who drove to Toronto to see the Metallica concert at Rogers Centre on Sunday (July 16th) lost his car, reports Toronto Sun.

Gavin Strickland's parents took to Craigslist on Tuesday to appeal for help finding the 2015 Nissan Versa.

"Our doofy son parked the car in an indoor parking garage, in the first floor (slightly lower/basement level) but that garage cannot now be located," Stickland's parents said in the posting.

The other clues he gave them to the car's whereabouts: It was parked within an $8 cab ride to Rogers Centre, was near a Starbucks and some construction, a "strange spiral outdoor sculpture" was close by, and also "possibly a bank - maybe RBC?"

The parents offered a reward to help find the missing vehicle - which had "Florida licence plates, a small Canadian flag affixed to the door frame, and a Bernie Sanders bumper sticker" - and filed a report with police. But late Wednesday they confirmed the car had been found.

(Photo - Gavin Strickland Twitter)