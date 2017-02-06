T.O.M.B. Featuring MAYHEM’s Hellhammer Debut “Awake... DARKNESS” Music Video

“Awake... DARKNESS”, the new video combining two tracks from US blackened noise occultists T.O.M.B.’s new album, Fury Nocturnus (out now via Peaceville Records, is streaming below:

Through 18 years of existence, T.O.M.B. (Total Occultic Mechanical Blasphemy) has created a multitude of horrific, spell-binding sound structures across thirteen different releases including compilations, splits, EPs and LPs. During that time, the project has devoted itself to developing material with an essence directly derived from areas and elements associated with death, paranormal activity and occult practices.

Formed in 1998, and inspired by projects such as Abruptum, Havohej, Samael, Sunno))) and Wardruna, T.O.M.B. members No-One, B. Zimimay and Samantha Viola – the trio also notable as King Dude-signed act Dreadlords - orchestrated their latest recordings into thirteen hypnotic and malicious tracks, resulting in a ritualistic album outside of the boundaries of contemporary ambient, doom, industrial, noise or traditional black metal music. When creating these field recording soundscapes, certain necromantic instrumentation was used: human and animal bone, cemetery crypt doors, tombstones and coffins, and audio EVP equipment.

Key musicians contributing their craft throughout Fury Nocturnus are legendary drummer Hellhammer of Mayhem, shaman doom guitarist John Litchko of Goreaphobia/Necrotion and the mighty death industrial noise artist Grant Richardson from the project Gnawed, along with famous sound engineer Alan Douches of West Westside studios in New York. Artwork for Fury Nocturnus appears courtesy of Watain’s Erik Danielsson.

Tracklisting:

“Into Wotan Flames”

“Awake...”

“Darkness”

“Death Tunnel Scars”

“Glorious Triumphant”

“Belial”

“Ignite The Torch Again”

“Portal 502”

“Hoards Rise Now”

“Oblivion Dawn”

“Mystic Blood Scrying”

“Fury Nocturnus”

“Battle Winds Of Desecration”

Bonus Track:

“Abysmal Channeling”

“Glorious Triumphant”:

“Abysmal Channeling” video:

T.O.M.B. - “With the release of Fury Nocturnus under the banner of Peaceville Records, T.O.M.B. will now enter a new era in composing nefarious noise frequencies; giving new life to the sonic musical sorcery we choose to conduct. It is a true honor to have T.O.M.B. recognized by a label that for decades has been historical in providing a solid foundation and support-mechanism for their individual artists to flourish, within the realms of extreme music. Peaceville's acknowledgment of T.O.M.B.'s authentic approach and past accomplishments is extremely exciting, and we are completely grateful to be granted the opportunity to be a part of such a professional and prestigious label.”