TALES OF THE TOMB Post "Sinful Messiah" Guitar Playthrough

Edmonton death metal duo Tales Of The Tomb are sharing with fans their latest guitar playthrough for "Sinful Messiah". The track comes off of the band's EP Volume Two: Mendicium, unleashed this past September. The EP itself is a collection of narratives surrounding government cover-ups, national lies and the heinous crimes committed amongst the shadows. It's also a vicious bite of grinding blast beats, technical shredding accompanied by venomous guttural lows.

"Sinful Messiah", the third track of six on the EP, is a dark tale of the infamous cult leader David Koresh and the Branch Davidians (if you follow Netflix, watch WACO).

Guitarists Trez Thomas and Corey Skerlak have put together a new playthrough for the song, which is one of many more videos being released by the band in the coming weeks.

The band explains the story behind the song:

“Our song 'Sinful Messiah' focuses on the cult leader from the Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas — David Koresh. The Branch attracted the attention of the ATF when the US postal service flagged a suspicious parcel containing live hand grenades being shipped to their compound. The name 'Sinful Messiah' is ripped from the headline of a newspaper article giving him the title; because David believed he was the second coming of Christ. This song was written to sonically recreate the events that took place portraying the level of chaos and confusion created by raids and the siege on the compound. This event has been regarded by some as a publicity stunt in the wake of cult hysteria to paint the ATF in a positive light — leading to a 'who shot first?' conspiracy."

Check out the playthrough below.

Painting their canvas of extreme music with inspirations of real-life stories of murder, conspiracy, supernatural horror, and terror, Tales Of The Tomb's new EP Volume Two: Mendicium is a vicious bite of grinding blast beats, technical shredding accompanied by venomous guttural lows. Inspired by true events, the duo offer up gore-filled lyrics with a quivering soundscape. The EP was mixed and mastered by Cryptopsy guitarist and head engineer/owner at The Grid Studios Christian Donaldson along with featuring artwork by Tony Midi of Tonymidi Artworks.

Tracklisting:

“The Nightmare Hall”

“Faul”

“Sinful Messiah”

“Dyatlov Pass Incident”

“Nine Eleven”

“Mermaid In A Manhole”

"Mermaid In A Manhole" lyric video:

"Dyatlov Pass Incident" video:

“Nine Eleven” lyric video:

(Photo by: Kylee Thompson Photography)