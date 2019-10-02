TANITH Announces European Tour

On October 28, NYC's Tanith will head over the Ocean to start their European tour in Newcastle, England.

Comments the band: "This is an incredibly exciting moment for us all. We've been together less than two years yet so much has happened already. From day one we announced Tanith as a transatlantic band and now the time has come to truly live up to that. We can hardly wait for that first show in Russ's home town of Newcastle! Does anyone have a plane and is able to give us a ride from New York to Newcastle?"

Tanith released their debut full-length, In Another Time, last May via Metal Blade Records. Taking their name from a character in the classic Hammer Horror The Devil Rides Out, Tanith play vintage hard rock that harks back to the glory days of Blue Oyster Cult, Thin Lizzy and Uriah Heep. However, while such influences resonate through their music, they are never derivative, having a strong musical identity and forging their own sound.

Dates:

October
28 – Newcastle, UK – Trillians Rock Bar
30 – Edinburgh, UK – Bannerman’s
31 – Hartlepool, UK – United Supporters Club

November
2 – London, UK – The Dev
3 – Athens, Greece – Kyttaro Live
5 – Bree, Belgium – Ragnarok Live Club
6 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Little Devil
7 – Hamburg, Germany – Bambi Galore
8 – Oldenburg, Germany – MTS Record Store
10 – Kassel, Germany – Goldgrube
12 – Goppingen, Germany – Zille 
13 – Oberhausen, Germany – Helvete Metal Club
14 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Pitcher
15 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion Complex
16 – Wurzberg, Germany – Hammer Of Doom Festival 

