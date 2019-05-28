TANK Announce First Dates For World Tour

Tank, the legendary NWOBHM band, have just announced the first dates of their world tour. It starts in Australia, where the band will perform for the first time.

Guitarist Cliff Evans comments: "We are very excited to be travelling to the other side of the world to play our first ever shows in Australia and we are very much looking forward to playing a selection of Tank's classic metal anthems to our Australian fans.”

Tour dates:

June

26 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

27 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo

28 - Sydney, Australia - Manning

29 - Melbourne, Australia - Croxtons

July

13 - Tokyo, Japan - Holiday Shinjuku

14 - Tokyo, Japan - Holiday Shinjuku

15 - Osaka, Japan - Soma

August

15 - Beunos Aires, Argentina - Museo Rock

16 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Absoluto Rock

17 - Santiago, Chile - TBA

18 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Manifesto Bar

19 - Brazil - TBA

21 - Londrina, Brazil - Valentino Bar

23 - Bogota, Columbia - Ace of Spade

24 - Medellin, Columbia - Sala Bombay

European tour dates to be announced soon.

The band is currently working on the material for their new studio album scheduled for release in 2020.

Lineup:

Mick Tucker - guitar

Cliff Evans - guitar

David Readman - vocals

Bobby Schottkowski - drums

Randy Van Der Elsen - bass