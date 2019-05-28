TANK Announce First Dates For World Tour
May 28, 2019, 31 minutes ago
Tank, the legendary NWOBHM band, have just announced the first dates of their world tour. It starts in Australia, where the band will perform for the first time.
Guitarist Cliff Evans comments: "We are very excited to be travelling to the other side of the world to play our first ever shows in Australia and we are very much looking forward to playing a selection of Tank's classic metal anthems to our Australian fans.”
Tour dates:
June
26 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
27 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo
28 - Sydney, Australia - Manning
29 - Melbourne, Australia - Croxtons
July
13 - Tokyo, Japan - Holiday Shinjuku
14 - Tokyo, Japan - Holiday Shinjuku
15 - Osaka, Japan - Soma
August
15 - Beunos Aires, Argentina - Museo Rock
16 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Absoluto Rock
17 - Santiago, Chile - TBA
18 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Manifesto Bar
19 - Brazil - TBA
21 - Londrina, Brazil - Valentino Bar
23 - Bogota, Columbia - Ace of Spade
24 - Medellin, Columbia - Sala Bombay
European tour dates to be announced soon.
The band is currently working on the material for their new studio album scheduled for release in 2020.
Lineup:
Mick Tucker - guitar
Cliff Evans - guitar
David Readman - vocals
Bobby Schottkowski - drums
Randy Van Der Elsen - bass