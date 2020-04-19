TANK - Watch Mick Tucker Play Solo From 1984’s “The War Drags Ever On”

Check out legendary Tank guitarist Mick Tucker playing the solo from the song, “The War Drags Ever On”, which is taken from the band’s 1984 album Honour and Blood.





Tank's new album is scheduled for release in later this year through Metal Mind Productions.

Cliff Evans (guitar): We’re really excited about recording this new studio album as the band is really fired up at the moment and this is without doubt the most rockin’ line up we’ve ever had. Working with vocalist David Readman on our Re-Ignition album which was released earlier this year gave us the chance to take a more basic, raw edged approach to recording. His voice really works so well with our style of music and the new material we’re writing together is taking us in a slightly different direction to our previous albums which is a challenge we welcome."

Mick Tucker: "After recording two Tank albums with former Rainbow and current Michael Schenker vocalist Doogie White plus one album with current Skid Row frontman ZP Theart, it’s now time to take things forward another step on our next studio album. We like to keep our music fresh and exciting so working with different vocalists/musicians will always bring a different dynamic to the band which keeps our music interesting and up to date."

Lineup:

Mick Tucker - guitar

Cliff Evans - guitar

David Readman - vocals

Bobby Schottkowski - drums

Randy Van Der Elsen - bass