TANKARD Announce Compilation Hymns For The Drunk

AFM Records will release Hymns For The Drunk, the ultimate Tankard best of on January 12th, 2018.

“This best of sums up our creative period from 2002 - 2010, while we were signed at AFM Records. Henner (R.I.P.) gave Tankard a chance in the early 2000s, when he signed us. He literally revived the band. The release of B-Day in 2002 was a turning point in the band’s history, cause we were finally back in the metal circus. The AFM years will always be an important part in Tankard’s history. Have fun with this!” - Gerre, September 2017

Hymns For The Drunk is available as CD, ltd. clear red 2-vinyl and ltd. boxset (incl. Hymns For The Drunk CD, exclusive Hymns For The Drunk 2-vinyl in "beer-yellow", Alien statue/savings box, beer coaster and signed autograph card).