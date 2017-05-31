TANKARD Discuss Iconic Album Artwork, New Album Lyrics; Video

German alcohol-soaked thrash metal act, Tankard, will celebrate their 35th anniversary with the release of their 17th studio album, One Foot In The Grave, out this Friday, June 2nd via Nuclear Blast. In the new footage below, the band discuss their iconic album artwork, as well as the new album’s lyrics.

One Foot In The Grave album details follow.

Tracklisting:

“Pay To Pray”

“Arena Of The True Lies”

“Don’t Bullshit Us!”

“One Foot In The Grave”

“Syrian Nightmare”

“Northern Crown (Lament Of The Undead King)”

“Lock ‘Em Up!”

“The Evil That Men Display”

“Secret Order 1516”

“Sole Grinder”

Track-by-track Part 1:

Track-by-track Part 2:

“One Foot In The Grave” video:

“Arena Of The True Lies” lyric video: