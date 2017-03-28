TANKARD - One Foot In The Grave Album Artwork Marks Return Of Band Mascot After More Than A Decade

German alcohol-soaked thrash metal act, Tankard, will celebrate their 35th anniversary with the release of their 17th studio album, One Foot In The Grave, to be issued on June 2nd via Nuclear Blast.

Says Tankard: “Today we present the cover artwork of the anniversary album. With this, our iconic mascot, the Tankard-Alien, celebrates his return after about 13 years of absence. The alien was born in 1989 with the Alien EP and has already graced five album covers. Our fan club, Maniac Aliens, is named after it also. The artwork was brought to life by Patrick Strogulski, who is a student of Sebastian Krüger, the former Tankard cover artist. He also created the cover artworks for A Girl Called Cerveza and R.I.B..”

Tankard entered Gernhart Studios in Troisdorf, Germany with producer Martin Buchwalter (Destruction, Accuser, Perzonal War) in January to kick off the recordings of the new album. The clip below offers a look behind the scenes of the record's production, as well the very first song snippets.

